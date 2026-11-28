A new study could help resolve one of the biggest unanswered questions in cosmology—why there is more matter than antimatter in the Universe. UNN writes about this, citing Phys.org.

Details

Researchers from the University of Bonn, together with colleagues from Oxford and Prague, played a leading role in analyzing particle collisions at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider. The ATLAS Collaboration observed more proton collisions with the particle structure they were looking for than expected. This could indicate a phenomenon predicted by the Standard Model of particle physics that has never been directly observed, known as QCD instanton processes.

If confirmed, the observation would show that the structure of empty space has a measurable impact on particle collisions. It would also open up new ways to investigate the imbalance between matter and antimatter in the Universe.

The research team published its results as a preprint on arXiv.

Testing a 50-year-old prediction

Quantum chromodynamics (QCD) describes the force that holds quarks together inside protons and neutrons. The field associated with this force has a structure even in empty space. It can be imagined as twisting around itself in different ways. Thanks to a quantum effect known as tunneling, the field can transition from one such configuration to another. QCD instanton processes describe these transitions. Standard methods for calculating particle collisions can barely capture such processes.

"The Standard Model predicted these transitions about 50 years ago," said Matthias Schott, professor of experimental particle physics, spokesperson for the University of Bonn’s Transdisciplinary Research Area (TRA) "Matter," and a member of its Cluster of Excellence "Color Meets Flavor."

"If we could detect a QCD instanton process—that is, one of these transitions between states—during a particle collision, we could begin measuring the topological structure of empty space. This would allow us to test a long-standing theoretical prediction in the laboratory," he said.

What the detector recorded

The theory predicts that a particle collision caused by an instanton produces a large number of relatively low-energy particles that spread out almost uniformly in all directions. Ordinary proton collisions can also produce similar patterns. "This makes it difficult to unambiguously identify these collisions as a signal of QCD instantons," Schott explains.

For its first search for QCD instantons at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider, the ATLAS Collaboration trained a neural network to recognize the expected features of ordinary proton collisions based on the tracks left by charged particles in the detector. The goal was to distinguish ordinary collisions from QCD instanton processes.

The analysis showed that collisions in which the particles were distributed particularly uniformly occurred significantly more often than expected. This excess could be a hint of a QCD instanton process.

"For me, this could be one of the most exciting discoveries still ahead at the Large Hadron Collider. If the hint is confirmed, it would show that the topology predicted by the Standard Model really does play a role in nature," notes Inir Harris, a Humboldt Research Fellow in the Bonn research group. "The task now is to determine whether the same explanation applies to other types of collisions and with different analysis methods. Only then can we be sure that we are interpreting our data correctly."

To this end, the researchers plan to extend their search to other types of collisions, such as those in which one or both protons emerge intact.

The imbalance between matter and antimatter

A confirmed QCD instanton signal could also open up new ways to address one of the biggest unanswered questions in cosmology. Why does the Universe contain more matter than antimatter?

The processes of QCD instantons themselves leave the relative amounts of matter and antimatter unchanged. The Standard Model includes other, similar processes that can shift the balance between particles and antimatter. This applies to particles such as protons and neutrons, as well as electrons and neutrinos. A confirmed signal of QCD instantons would provide new experimental opportunities for studying fundamental processes in the Universe.

"To understand why there is matter in the Universe today, we need to understand how processes in the early Universe could have shifted the balance between matter and antimatter," said Alan Barr, a professor of particle physics at the University of Oxford. "Observing QCD instantons would allow us to study in the laboratory the topology of the field that makes such processes possible."