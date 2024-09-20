Scholz to meet with Zelensky in the US next week

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week in the United States. This was reported by ntv, according to UNN.

“Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his trip to New York on Monday,” the newspaper writes.

It is noted that Scholz will also hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“We want to send a signal to New York that this conflict, the Russian war of aggression, is on the agenda,” said a German government official.

Recall

On Thursday, September 26, US President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.