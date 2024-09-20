Scholz to meet with Zelensky in the US next week

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Scholz to meet with Zelensky in the US next week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31697 views

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York. He is also scheduled to hold talks with the leaders of Turkey and Brazil.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week in the United States. This was reported by ntv, according to UNN.

“Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his trip to New York on Monday,” the newspaper writes.

It is noted that Scholz will also hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“We want to send a signal to New York that this conflict, the Russian war of aggression, is on the agenda,” said a German government official.

Recall

On Thursday, September 26, US President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
brazilBrazil
new-york-cityNew York City
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
redzhep-taip-erdohanRecep Tayyip Erdogan
turkeyTurkey
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

