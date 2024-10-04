Scholz: German unification is not complete 34 years after reunification

Scholz said that the process of unification of the country, which began after the fall of the Berlin Wall, is not completed even 34 years after reunification. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

Speaking at the German Unity Day celebrations in Schwerin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reminded that Germany had to unite two states with completely different economic, political and cultural models. He noted that although the west and east of the country have made significant progress in unification, this process still needs time.

The Chancellor also commented on the results of the recent elections in the eastern states of Germany, where a significant number of voters supported radical political forces. Scholz emphasized that this is a challenge for the entire country and that more work is needed to bridge the divide.

