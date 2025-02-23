Scandal with the purchase of generators for Ukraine: Poland must return €91 million - conclusion of the Anti-Fraud Commission

European Anti-Fraud Office reveals fraud in the procurement of generators for Ukraine. According to the conclusion of an investigation conducted by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) , Poland must return 91 million euros to the EU (European Union). These funds were to be used for the purchase and supply of power generators to Ukraine.

Transmits of the UNN with reference to of the RMF24 and European Anti-Fraud Office.

On Tuesday, February 18, a communiqué was published on the conclusion of the OLAF investigation into the project to purchase generators for Ukraine, a project Poland was supposed to implement in 2023.

The European Anti-Fraud Office has recommended the return of more than 91 million euros that were to be used to purchase and supply power generators to Ukraine. In addition, the OLAF found evidence of price gouging, as well as "lack of competition, unjustified advantages granted to certain contractors".

As of now, it is known that the European Commission is taking into account the results of the investigation and carefully evaluating OLAF's recommendations. The EC will conduct a final assessment of the EU-funded generator procurement project for Ukraine next year, i.e. after the end of the subsidy period.

