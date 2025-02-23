ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 13878 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 33145 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Scandal with the purchase of generators for Ukraine: Poland must return €91 million - conclusion of the Anti-Fraud Commission

Scandal with the purchase of generators for Ukraine: Poland must return €91 million - conclusion of the Anti-Fraud Commission

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32541 views

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) has uncovered irregularities in the procurement of generators for Ukraine through the Polish side. It also found evidence of overpricing and unjustified preferences for certain contractors.

European Anti-Fraud Office  reveals fraud in the procurement of generators for Ukraine. According to the conclusion of an investigation conducted by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) , Poland must return 91 million euros to the EU (European Union). These funds were to be used for the purchase and supply of power generators to Ukraine.

Transmits of the UNN with reference to of the RMF24 and European Anti-Fraud Office.

On Tuesday, February 18, a communiqué was published on the conclusion of the OLAF investigation into the project to purchase generators for Ukraine, a project Poland was supposed to implement in 2023.

The European Anti-Fraud Office has recommended the return of more than 91 million euros that were to be used to purchase and supply power generators to Ukraine. In addition, the OLAF found evidence of price gouging, as well as "lack of competition, unjustified advantages granted to certain contractors".

As of now, it is known that the European Commission is taking into account the results of the investigation and carefully evaluating OLAF's recommendations. The EC will conduct a final assessment of the EU-funded generator procurement project for Ukraine next year, i.e. after the end of the subsidy period.

Recall

The SAPO and NABU exposed a large-scale corruption scheme in the creation of the DZVIN system for the Armed Forces. The suspects include high-ranking officials of the General Staff and the director of a private company, who caused UAH 246 million in losses to the state.

Purchased generators at deliberately inflated prices: director of Dnipro city council department suspected18.11.24, 13:30 • 16754 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

