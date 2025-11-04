Scandal around the center in DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MP

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has disbanded the distribution center for mobilized personnel in the Darnytskyi Car Repair Plant (DVRZ) area in Kyiv. This was reported on Telegram by People's Deputy Oleksandr Fedienko, according to UNN.

Details

The deputy published a screenshot of the response from the Ministry of Defense. According to Fedienko, by order of the head of the Kyiv City Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC) dated September 13, all military personnel from this point were transferred to units outside the capital.

As a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, I appealed to the Ministry of Defense for clarification. The order to establish it was suspended. So, as I understand it, the Kyiv city assembly point has been dispersed. - Fedienko stated.

Context

In October 2025, blogger Ramina Eskhakzai published photos from the distribution center at DVRZ, where mobilized personnel were in unsanitary conditions. She noted that these shots were exclusive, as photo and video recording is strictly prohibited in such premises.

Ramina added that the premises were completely unsanitary: toilets were uncleaned and clogged with waste, mattresses and pillows were old and covered in mold, food was of poor quality, and windows were improperly installed.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv City TCC and SP called Ramina Eskhakzai's report "distorted information." They added that the materials "show photos that are presented as the Kyiv city assembly point, with no confirmation that it is indeed it."

Recall

From November 1, TCCs in Ukraine no longer accept applications for deferrals from mobilization. Now, automatic extension and submission of applications are possible through the "Reserve+" application or administrative service centers.