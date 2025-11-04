Scandal around the center in DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MP

ukenru
07:40 AM • 10207 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 25780 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
06:34 AM • 17811 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 69802 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 43926 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 42232 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 34575 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 48457 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18620 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15700 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
The need for reforms and problems with corruption: The European Commission presented a report on the assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to the EUNovember 4, 02:25 AM • 17818 views
ATESH agents paralyzed the work of the FSB in the Bryansk region during an inspection from Moscow (video)VideoNovember 4, 03:27 AM • 16984 views
Germany calls for a complete halt to steel imports from RussiaNovember 4, 04:42 AM • 9566 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 19718 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 15703 views
Publications
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 25769 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 20050 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 69794 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 48453 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 43714 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Xi Jinping
Elon Musk
Li Qiang
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 15998 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 23850 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 28237 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 37889 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 38687 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Series

Scandal around the center in DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2374 views

MP Fedienko stated that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine disbanded the distribution center for mobilized personnel in the DVRZ area in Kyiv. All servicemen from this point were transferred to units outside the capital.

Scandal around the center in DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MP

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has disbanded the distribution center for mobilized personnel in the Darnytskyi Car Repair Plant (DVRZ) area in Kyiv. This was reported on Telegram by People's Deputy Oleksandr Fedienko, according to UNN.

Details

The deputy published a screenshot of the response from the Ministry of Defense. According to Fedienko, by order of the head of the Kyiv City Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC) dated September 13, all military personnel from this point were transferred to units outside the capital.

As a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, I appealed to the Ministry of Defense for clarification. The order to establish it was suspended. So, as I understand it, the Kyiv city assembly point has been dispersed.

- Fedienko stated.

Context

In October 2025, blogger Ramina Eskhakzai published photos from the distribution center at DVRZ, where mobilized personnel were in unsanitary conditions. She noted that these shots were exclusive, as photo and video recording is strictly prohibited in such premises.

Ramina added that the premises were completely unsanitary: toilets were uncleaned and clogged with waste, mattresses and pillows were old and covered in mold, food was of poor quality, and windows were improperly installed.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv City TCC and SP called Ramina Eskhakzai's report "distorted information." They added that the materials "show photos that are presented as the Kyiv city assembly point, with no confirmation that it is indeed it."

Recall

From November 1, TCCs in Ukraine no longer accept applications for deferrals from mobilization. Now, automatic extension and submission of applications are possible through the "Reserve+" application or administrative service centers.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv
Mobilization
TCC and SP
Bloggers
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Kyiv