SBU hit the Russian chemical plant "Metafrax Chemicals", which produces components for explosives

ukenru
12:59 PM • 2818 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 7194 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 9190 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 13153 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 20824 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 31623 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 42879 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 51328 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 38315 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 64616 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – ReutersFebruary 17, 04:45 AM • 21876 views
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 dronesPhotoFebruary 17, 04:57 AM • 19461 views
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian marketsFebruary 17, 05:21 AM • 19813 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meetingFebruary 17, 06:12 AM • 17708 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on UkraineFebruary 17, 06:14 AM • 19599 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 14446 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 34405 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 44225 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 64616 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 69476 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 6792 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 5014 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 22905 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 20573 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 23407 views
WhatsApp

SBU hit the Russian chemical plant "Metafrax Chemicals", which produces components for explosives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

SBU drones carried out a deep strike on the Metafrax Chemicals plant in the Perm Krai, which is one of the largest methanol producers. The plant produces chemical components for explosives and is under sanctions.

SBU hit the Russian chemical plant "Metafrax Chemicals", which produces components for explosives

Drones of the SBU "Alpha" Special Operations Center carried out a new deep strike deep inside Russia. On the night of February 16-17, they hit one of the largest methanol producers in Russia and Europe. The "Metafrax Chemicals" plant is located in the Perm region, more than 1600 km from the border with Ukraine, UNN sources reported.

Details

The enterprise produces methanol, urotropin, carbamide, and pentaerythritol — chemical components for the production of explosives and other military-grade materials. The plant is an object of the Russian military-industrial complex and is under international sanctions.

Local Telegram channels reported at least six explosions on the territory of the enterprise and the evacuation of plant employees. According to preliminary data, the strike hit the methanol production unit.

The SBU continues to systematically target enterprises that supply the Russian military-industrial complex with raw materials and components for weapons production. The destruction of such facilities reduces the pace of ammunition production, complicates the supply of resources for the army, and directly affects the reduction of the intensity of hostilities against Ukraine.

- an informed source in the SBU reported.

Recall

SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai for the second time in a month. As a result of the attack, a fire was recorded at the oil transshipment complex.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Ukraine