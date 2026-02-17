SBU hit the Russian chemical plant "Metafrax Chemicals", which produces components for explosives

Drones of the SBU "Alpha" Special Operations Center carried out a new deep strike deep inside Russia. On the night of February 16-17, they hit one of the largest methanol producers in Russia and Europe. The "Metafrax Chemicals" plant is located in the Perm region, more than 1600 km from the border with Ukraine, UNN sources reported.

Details

The enterprise produces methanol, urotropin, carbamide, and pentaerythritol — chemical components for the production of explosives and other military-grade materials. The plant is an object of the Russian military-industrial complex and is under international sanctions.

Local Telegram channels reported at least six explosions on the territory of the enterprise and the evacuation of plant employees. According to preliminary data, the strike hit the methanol production unit.

The SBU continues to systematically target enterprises that supply the Russian military-industrial complex with raw materials and components for weapons production. The destruction of such facilities reduces the pace of ammunition production, complicates the supply of resources for the army, and directly affects the reduction of the intensity of hostilities against Ukraine. - an informed source in the SBU reported.

Recall

SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai for the second time in a month. As a result of the attack, a fire was recorded at the oil transshipment complex.