SBU General Duka was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 65 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded SBU General Serhii Duka in custody for 60 days, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million. This is stated in the court's statement, reports UNN.

Details

"The HACC investigating judge imposed a preventive measure on the former First Deputy Head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine in the form of detention, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million," the statement reads.

It is noted that, if bail is posted, procedural obligations will be imposed on the suspect.

It should be added that the prosecution requested that Duka be remanded in custody, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 100 million.

SBU General Duka stated in court that he does not have UAH 100 million for bail

Context

On November 4, detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained SBU General Serhii Duka as part of the investigation into the "Carthage" case.

According to law enforcement officials, the operation exposed a criminal organization whose members, according to the investigation, systematically provided improper benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for ensuring the unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

Reminder

Bail in the amount of UAH 15 million was posted for Volodymyr Tsenov, First Deputy Head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine, who is one of the defendants in the "Carthage" case.

SBU General Duka smashed phones with an axe while NABU tried to enter his home to conduct a search, says SAPO prosecutor