SBU General Duka smashed phones with an axe while NABU tried to enter his home to conduct a search, says SAPO prosecutor

SAP Prosecutor Mykola Karas spoke about the obstruction faced by NABU detectives during the search of the residence of SBU General Serhii Duka, who is involved in the "Carthage" case; in particular, the general’s guards would not let the detectives into the residence while he was smashing his phones with an axe, UNN reports.

Details

NABU published a photo on social media showing smashed phones, captioning it: "What is this? Your theories?".

During the court hearing on the imposition of a preventive measure for Serhii Duka, SAP Prosecutor Mykola Karas said that while the guards resisted and threatened NABU detectives with laser pointers, Duka was attempting to destroy his phones.

"This confirms why we could not enter the residence to conduct the search for 2.5 hours. There was an axe lying there, and everything was scattered around like this," Karas said.

To remind you

On November 4, NABU and SAP announced that they had exposed a criminal organization whose members, according to the investigation, facilitated the illegal operation of fraudulent call centers and other criminal businesses with the assistance of certain law enforcement officials.

According to anti-corruption authorities, senior officials of the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, and the Office of the Prosecutor General, as well as representatives of the criminal underworld, may have been involved in the group’s activities.

SBU General Duka stated in court that he does not have UAH 100 million for bail