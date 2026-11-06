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SBU General Duka called NABU's "Carthage" operation revenge for searches of detectives and explained the weapons incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

Serhii Duka denied the accusations in the "Carthage" case and explained the incident involving "Alpha." He called the UAH 100 million bail non-negotiable.

SBU General Duka called NABU's "Carthage" operation revenge for searches of detectives and explained the weapons incident
Serhii Duka in the courtroom (screenshot from the video) / Source: hromadske

SBU General Serhii Duka, during a court hearing on the choice of a preventive measure for him, called the actions of NABU and SAPO political revenge for investigations into employees of the anti-corruption bodies. He also denied the accusations made public as part of Operation "Carthage" and commented on the incident involving a threat to use weapons during a search.

According to Duka, the actions of the anti-corruption bodies are connected with the fact that last year the SBU conducted searches of NABU detectives and investigated criminal proceedings concerning possible corruption crimes by their employees.

The general separately commented on reports that soldiers of the "Alpha" special unit allegedly obstructed NABU detectives during a search and threatened them with weapons.

Without journalists or a broadcast: how the HACC began considering a preventive measure for General Duca06.11.26, 15:39 • 1920 views

According to Duka's version, unidentified persons began climbing over the fence of a guarded facility without warning, triggering the "perimeter" alarm. The alarm was responded to by Alpha officers responsible for security. Only approximately an hour later, the general claims, did these individuals report that they were NABU detectives.

"If they had said that they were NABU and had come with a court order, I would have let them in. But when the 'perimeter' is triggered and Alpha begins operating, only the head of the SBU can order them to stop. I have no influence over them; they are on duty," Duka said.

The general also called the bail of UAH 100 million requested by the SAPO prosecutor effectively non-alternative. According to him, he does not have such funds.

"For me, UAH 100 million is effectively non-alternative bail. Why are you putting on this circus? What alternative are you offering?" he said.

The “Carthage” case: the prosecutor asks to detain SBU General Duka with bail set at UAH 100 million06.11.26, 17:05 • 1258 views

Duka also accused SAPO prosecutors of delaying the court proceedings. According to him, the morning hearing was postponed due to a shortage of prosecutors. Although he and his lawyers arrived at the court at 2:00 p.m., the prosecutor appeared only at 3:00 p.m., after which he filed a motion to recuse the judge.

In addition, the general claims that NABU is allegedly trying to create obstacles to the payment of bail through the banking system.

"Yesterday NABU summoned Pyshnyi so that he would not process the bail for me. Ask Pyshnyi whether he was at NABU yesterday. And you will see what happens next with the bail that will be set for me—the banks will not process it," Duka said.

Yulia Melnyk

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