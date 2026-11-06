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The “Carthage” case: the prosecutor asks to detain SBU General Duka with bail set at UAH 100 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

The SAPO is asking for SBU General Serhii Duka to be remanded in custody in the “Carthage” case. The alternative to detention is bail of UAH 100 million.

The “Carthage” case: the prosecutor asks to detain SBU General Duka with bail set at UAH 100 million

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office is asking the court to impose pretrial detention on SBU General Serhii Duka. As an alternative to detention, it proposes setting bail at UAH 100 million, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

The SAP prosecutor asked the court to place Serhii Duka in custody. At the same time, he proposes setting bail at UAH 100 million as an alternative to detention.

The motion concerns criminal proceedings known as the "Carthage" case.

The SBU sent the HACC a letter requesting a closed hearing for Duka due to a possible terrorist attack — prosecutor06.11.26, 16:21 • 8592 views

Previously

On November 4, detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained SBU General Serhii Duka as part of the investigation into the "Carthage" case. According to law enforcement officials, the operation exposed a criminal organization whose members, investigators allege, systematically provided illicit benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for ensuring the unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court began a hearing to select a preventive measure for Serhii Duka, a general and first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood. The hearing began without media representatives, who had not been informed that it had been moved to another courtroom. At the same time, the issue of holding the trial behind closed doors was not raised.  

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine