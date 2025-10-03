SBU exposes arms dealers in four regions of Ukraine

The Security Service, together with the National Police, prevented new attempts of illegal sale of weapons and ammunition in four regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that among the items seized from the criminals were Russian grenade launchers, Kalashnikov assault rifles, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Kherson region

Thus, in the Kherson region, a 58-year-old resident of the Beryslav district was caught "red-handed" while trying to sell a "trophy" RPG-26 reactive anti-tank grenade.

According to the case materials, the dealer stored the means of destruction in his own house under the bed. During the inspection of the hiding place, additional items were found:

RGO, RG-42, F-1, RGD-5 grenade bodies with fuses;

five TNT blocks;

over 200 rounds of various calibers for automatic weapons.

As the investigation established, the weapons samples found were discovered by the suspect at former enemy troop deployment sites during the occupation of the right bank of the region.

Chernihiv region

In the Chernihiv region, a 48-year-old local resident was detained who was engaged in manufacturing improvised explosives and disguising them as fire extinguishers.

He set up an underground "workshop" right on the territory of his own household. During the search, ready-made IEDs, explosives, and other components for making homemade bombs were found there - reported the SBU.

Rivne region

In the Rivne region, an unemployed resident of the region received a suspicion for attempting to illegally sell an AK-47 assault rifle and two magazines for it, which he obtained through acquaintances in frontline areas.

The perpetrator stored the combat arsenal for sale in a pit he dug in the middle of the forest near his place of residence. During the search, 9 artillery shells and 4 combat grenades, one of which was for an underbarrel grenade launcher, were seized from the cache - stated the Security Service of Ukraine.

Cherkasy region

In the Cherkasy region, a former serviceman was detained who tried to illegally sell an AK-74 assault rifle, equipped with a magazine and a silencer, and over 50 rounds of 5.45 mm caliber.

Currently, all detainees have been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The perpetrators face up to 7 years in prison.

