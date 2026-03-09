SBU eliminated a large-scale scheme for manufacturing fake law enforcement IDs for draft dodgers

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed an organized group that was engaged in the serial production and sale of forged documents imitating law enforcement service IDs. The organizer of the scheme turned out to be a former serviceman who involved 18 accomplices in the illegal business to create a widespread network of offices across the country. This was reported by the SSU, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the defendants built a clear hierarchical structure with a division of responsibilities and the use of special office equipment for printing fakes. The main clients were individuals who tried to avoid mobilization by using the status of alleged SSU employees or other paramilitary formations.

The cost of such "services" ranged from 3 to 5 thousand US dollars, depending on the urgency of the order — noted the SSU.

Results of searches and seized evidence

During comprehensive measures in Kyiv and other regions, law enforcement officers conducted searches in the homes and rented offices of the scheme participants. About a hundred forged IDs, fictitious orders, certificates, as well as computer equipment and combat weapons were seized.

In addition, pro-Russian propaganda leaflets were found among the seized materials. The perpetrators sent the finished products by mail under the guise of ordinary printing or handed them over during personal meetings.

Legal qualification and punishment

The organizer of the scheme has already been notified of suspicion under the article on obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period. He is currently in custody, and investigative actions are ongoing to bring all 18 accomplices to justice.

The perpetrator faces up to 8 years in prison. The investigation is ongoing to bring all involved parties to justice. — summarized the SSU.

