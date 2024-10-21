Sandu claims “unprecedented external interference” in Moldova's vote
Kyiv • UNN
Moldovan President Maia Sandu accused criminal groups of attempting to bribe 300,000 votes in the election. According to preliminary results, 50.39% supported the European vector in the referendum.
In Moldova, according to preliminary results, 50.39% of the vote in the referendum supported the country's European vector. Meanwhile, President Maia Sandu said that the vote for the leader of the state in Sunday's referendum was marred by "unprecedented" external interference. UNN reports this with reference to Reuters.
Details
Reportedly, less than 1% of the ballots remain to be counted.
Sandu won 42% of the vote in the presidential election, which was held simultaneously with the referendum, while her main rival, former Prosecutor General Alexandru Stoianoglo, received 26%.
It is noted that this result creates preconditions for a tense struggle between them on November 3. Stoyanoglo said that if elected, he would build a "balanced" foreign policy, including ties with the EU, the US, Russia and China
The double vote, which came after persistent allegations of election meddling, is seen as a test of southeastern Europe's aspirations to join the EU by 2030. In the run-up to Sunday's referendum, polls showed a majority of the population supporting the idea of joining the EU.
Early Monday morning, Sandu said that Moldovans have "clear evidence" that criminal groups working together with "foreign forces hostile to our national interests" tried to bribe 300,000 votes.
She said that this is "a fraud of unprecedented scale" and that Moldova "will respond with firm decisions.
Moldova's CEC recognizes EU accession referendum as valid20.10.24, 20:36 • 27010 views
"Criminal groups ... have attacked our country with tens of millions of euros, lies and propaganda, using the most shameful means to keep our citizens and our country trapped in uncertainty and instability," she said.
The Kremlin condemned the vote in Moldova as "unfree," questioning the "hard to explain" increase in votes in favor of Sandu and the EU, and demanded that the Moldovan leader "present evidence" of interference.
The EU came to Sandu's defense, saying that Moldova faced "unprecedented intimidation and foreign interference from Russia and its supporters in the run-up to this vote.
Maia Sandu leads in Moldova's presidential election20.10.24, 23:51 • 18432 views