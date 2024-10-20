Moldova's CEC recognizes EU accession referendum as valid
Kyiv • UNN
The constitutional referendum on Moldova's accession to the EU has been recognized as valid. The turnout amounted to 42.44%, which exceeded the required threshold.
Moldova's Central Electoral Commission at a meeting on October 20 recognized the constitutional referendum on Moldova's accession to the European Union as valid, writes UNN citing NewsMaker.
By 6 p.m., 42.44% of voters had participated.
Note that a turnout of 33.33% is sufficient for the referendum to be recognized as valid.
The referendum addressed the issue of introducing a clause in the Moldovan Constitution stating that accession to the EU is a strategic goal.
It is noted that this is "a watershed moment for the future of the country", following incidents and complaints from authorities in Chisinau about ongoing Russian interference.
Recall that Moldova is also holding presidential elections today.