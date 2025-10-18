$41.640.00
Salary increases for teachers and military personnel: proposals for the 2026 Budget officially submitted to the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 946 views

Parliamentarians have submitted proposals for the 2026 State Budget, which include salary increases for military personnel and teachers, as well as funds for demining and the reconstruction of a hospital in the Kharkiv region. Draft resolution No. 14000/P has appeared on the parliament's website.

Salary increases for teachers and military personnel: proposals for the 2026 Budget officially submitted to the Rada

Parliamentarians officially submitted proposals before the adoption of the State Budget for 2026, which, in particular, provide for measures to increase salaries for military personnel and teachers, as well as allocate funds for demining, and for the reconstruction of a hospital in the Kharkiv region. The corresponding draft resolution No. 14000/P appeared on the parliament's website, UNN reports.

Details

This refers to the draft resolution on conclusions and proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers when preparing the draft law "On the State Budget for 2026".

Budget-2026: MPs set a 19-year record for the number of amendments - committee chairman08.10.25, 10:56 • 3269 views

According to the proposals, when preparing the State Budget-2026 for the second reading, it is proposed to take into account the following changes, in particular:

  • allocate 2 billion hryvnias for compensation of expenses for humanitarian demining of agricultural lands;
    • take measures to gradually increase salaries for pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical staff of higher education institutions by 50% from January 1, 2026, over the course of the year.

      The Rada also proposes to develop and submit by July 1 of next year a draft law on establishing unified approaches to the retirement age (age of retirement) for persons who have been assigned a pension under "special" laws, and on indexing pensions for such persons regardless of changes in wages (income or monetary allowance), on general terms.

      It is proposed to increase expenditures under the budget program "Subvention from the state budget to local budgets for the implementation of public investment projects in the field of healthcare" by UAH 527 million 855.9 for the implementation of the program "Reconstruction of the building of the communal non-profit enterprise of the Kharkiv Regional Council "Regional Children's Clinical Hospital".

      In addition, the Rada proposes that the government consider the following issues:

      • regarding the introduction of a new model of organization of labor relations and terms of remuneration for pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical staff and, accordingly, to determine further amendments to sectoral legislation;
        • increase from January 1, 2026, the level of monetary allowance for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, and persons of ordinary and commanding staff of the civil protection service;
          • crediting in 2026 of personal income tax paid (transferred) in the relevant territory of Ukraine to the general fund of the state budget in the amount of 21%, to the general fund of budgets of rural, settlement, urban territorial communities - in the amount of 64%.

            It is also proposed to reduce the number of the temporary project group to 7 people, which will deal with eliminating systemic problems in relevant areas of activity that may arise in ministries, and to exclude the norm according to which the size and conditions of remuneration for participation in the work of such a group are established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

            The parliament also proposes to determine the possibility and expediency of increasing expenditures for some programs, in particular:

            • anti-epizootic measures and participation in the World Organization for Animal Health;
              • hydrometeorological activity;
                • financial support for agricultural producers;
                  • providing grants for starting or developing a business;
                    • reconstruction of the Danube Delta hydraulic structures;
                      • ensuring the activities of enterprises, institutions and organizations of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs;
                        • development, procurement, modernization, and repair of weapons, military equipment, means and equipment;
                          • social protection of citizens who find themselves in difficult life circumstances (payments to IDPs);
                            • development of sports among people with disabilities and their physical culture and sports rehabilitation.

                              In addition, it is proposed to reduce funding for the program on financing the activities of political parties and to increase by the corresponding amount the expenditures for ensuring the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, training personnel and troops, medical support for personnel, military service veterans and their family members, war veterans.

                              Recall

                              The Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee recommended the draft law on Budget-2026 for the first reading.

                              Pavlo Bashynskyi

