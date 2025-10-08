Budget-2026: MPs set a 19-year record for the number of amendments - committee chairman

People's deputies submitted a record number of amendments to the draft State Budget for 2026 in 19 years - 3339, reported Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget, on Facebook, writes UNN.

People's deputies broke the 19-year record for the number of amendments to the budget. 3339 amendments were submitted to the draft Budget-2026, which is more than 59% more than last year. - Pidlasa wrote.

According to her, 2098 amendments were submitted to the Budget-2025.

"Who submitted the most amendments? European Solidarity - 910, Servant of the People - 652, MFO "Smart Politics" - 470, Holos - 437," the MP said.

According to her, the "most fruitful contributions" were made by the following deputies: Herasymov A. (ES) - 662 amendments, Zhelezniak Ya. (Holos) - 254 amendments, Razumkov D. - 254 amendments.

"If we spend at least 90 seconds on considering each amendment, then listening to them will take more than 10 full working days," Pidlasa noted.

Addition

On September 15, the draft Budget-2026 was submitted to the Rada. The government's draft provides for expenditures of UAH 4.8 trillion and revenues of UAH 2.826 trillion. The deficit of Budget-2026 is projected at 18.4% of GDP, and the need for external financing is UAH 2.079 trillion.

Uncovered need for external assistance currently amounts to $18.1 billion for 2026 - Head of the Budget Committee