05:00 AM • 13202 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 13917 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 18768 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 34534 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 38057 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 39090 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 58344 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 67856 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 62703 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 30361 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
The uncovered need for external assistance currently amounts to $18.1 billion for 2026 - Head of the Budget Committee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Ukraine's external budget financing needs for 2025 amount to $39.3 billion, of which $30.6 billion has already been received. Another $8.7 billion, for which agreements have been reached, are expected from partners, covering current needs.

The uncovered need for external assistance currently amounts to $18.1 billion for 2026 - Head of the Budget Committee

The uncovered need for external financing from partners currently amounts to $18.1 billion for 2026, while the $8.7 billion for this year, which has been reported publicly, represents funds that have been agreed upon or a covered need, explained People's Deputy, Head of the Parliamentary Committee on Budget Issues, Roksolana Pidlasa, on Facebook on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday in the media, you might have read a false statement that Ukraine needs 'almost $9 billion' more in 2025. This is not entirely true. The need for external budget financing for 2025 is $39.3 billion, and it has not changed during the year. $30.6 billion are funds that have already been received by the government's accounts at the National Bank. $8.7 billion are funds that have been agreed upon and will be received from partners in 2025. This is a covered need," Pidlasa explained.

The MP noted that "indeed, there is a possibility of introducing new amendments to the 2025 Budget in the fall to increase expenditures for the national security and defense sector." "But before this becomes possible, Ukraine needs to reach agreements with the EU on using ERA loans ('50 billion from the G7') for defense needs. If the government reaches an agreement with the European Commission, this will still be a covered need - because a part of the ERA loans from the EU is expected to arrive this year anyway," she indicated.

"The uncovered need for external assistance - money that needs to be found - currently only concerns 2026 and amounts to $18.1 billion," Pidlasa noted.

IMF convinced Ukraine to increase additional financing forecast to $65 billion - Bloomberg23.09.25, 08:59 • 2140 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
National Bank of Ukraine
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine