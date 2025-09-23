The uncovered need for external assistance currently amounts to $18.1 billion for 2026 - Head of the Budget Committee

The uncovered need for external financing from partners currently amounts to $18.1 billion for 2026, while the $8.7 billion for this year, which has been reported publicly, represents funds that have been agreed upon or a covered need, explained People's Deputy, Head of the Parliamentary Committee on Budget Issues, Roksolana Pidlasa, on Facebook on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday in the media, you might have read a false statement that Ukraine needs 'almost $9 billion' more in 2025. This is not entirely true. The need for external budget financing for 2025 is $39.3 billion, and it has not changed during the year. $30.6 billion are funds that have already been received by the government's accounts at the National Bank. $8.7 billion are funds that have been agreed upon and will be received from partners in 2025. This is a covered need," Pidlasa explained.

The MP noted that "indeed, there is a possibility of introducing new amendments to the 2025 Budget in the fall to increase expenditures for the national security and defense sector." "But before this becomes possible, Ukraine needs to reach agreements with the EU on using ERA loans ('50 billion from the G7') for defense needs. If the government reaches an agreement with the European Commission, this will still be a covered need - because a part of the ERA loans from the EU is expected to arrive this year anyway," she indicated.

"The uncovered need for external assistance - money that needs to be found - currently only concerns 2026 and amounts to $18.1 billion," Pidlasa noted.

