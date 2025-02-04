Ryanair is preparing to resume flights to Ukraine: what are the conditions

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 38505 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 73742 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103824 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107078 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125424 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102695 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130940 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103615 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113345 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116938 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 98567 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 26782 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113859 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 32696 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108313 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 38505 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125424 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130940 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163570 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153578 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 6156 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12449 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108313 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113859 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138918 views
Actual
Ryanair is preparing to resume flights to Ukraine: what are the conditions

Ryanair is preparing to resume flights to Ukraine: what are the conditions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105933 views

Ryanair plans to open 24 routes to Kyiv and Lviv within 4-6 weeks after the cessation of hostilities. The company's CEO hopes for a quick end to the war with the help of Donald Trump.

Ryanair is developing plans to resume flights to Ukraine amid growing expectations that US President Donald Trump may help end the war with Russia. This was reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said that the company is preparing an action plan to resume flights within four to six weeks after the end of hostilities. The preparations are being made amid efforts by the former US president to push for a ceasefire.

I really hope that this will happen this year. I think that one of the things that Trump can ensure will be an earlier resolution of the issue of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine 

- O'Leary noted.

Ryanair plans to open about 24 routes to Kyiv and Lviv after the resumption of flights.

To do this, the company plans to redirect aircraft based at airports such as London Stansted and Paris Orly.

However, the resumption of flights requires an official cessation of hostilities to obtain permission from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Ultimately, some kind of truce is needed, because EASA will not allow flights to this region unless there is a certainty that no missiles will be flying there 

- O'Leary emphasized.

Before the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ryanair was the second largest airline in Ukraine.

O'Leary said that the company has a "fantastic reputation" in countries that were previously under communist influence.

They all love Ryanair. They see us a bit like McDonald's - we are a cool American brand 

- He said.

He also added that Kyiv and Lviv are ready to resume flights: baggage carousels are being run weekly to check their serviceability. However, it may take longer to return to Odesa due to the extensive damage. Some airports in the east and south, according to O'Leary, have been "bombed to smithereens" and virtually destroyed.

Among them is the airport in Kherson, where Ryanair operated flights before the invasion. The city was heavily damaged after it was seized by Russian troops and later retaken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Last year, O'Leary visited Ukraine, toured the Kyiv airport, met with the Minister of Infrastructure and presented a "radical plan to restore air travel.

He also spoke about his 10-hour train ride from Poland, which he said was "painful," and that the train could not be an effective way to return millions of Ukrainians scattered across Europe.

There was a huge interest in the return of air traffic. Even in the early days, there will be strong passenger traffic due to family reunification and the inflow of investments in economic recovery. We will be at the forefront of this process 

- O'Leary emphasized.

Recall

Ryanair has announced that it will resume flights to and from Tel Aviv from the end of March. Ticket sales for the new routes have already begun. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarEconomyPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine
tel-avivTel Aviv
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising