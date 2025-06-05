Rutte: NATO will monitor the "Zapad-2025" exercises between Russia and Belarus in September

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance will closely monitor the Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" in Belarus, which will take place in September. Rutte said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

Of course, we are very actively monitoring this... Russian activity, including during exercises. We have been seeing for several years that there is an absolute lack of transparency. - said Rutte.

Addition

The joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025", which will take place in Belarus, are scheduled for September. They are expected to involve about 13,000 people.

Belarus will move joint exercises with Russia from the western borders to the interior of the country "to reduce tension" in the region, a decision has been made to "reduce the parameters" of the exercises.

The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, stated that border guards do not record any non-standard situations directly along the border with Belarus, but this direction remains dangerous. Particular attention is paid to the joint exercises of Russia and Belarus announced for the autumn.