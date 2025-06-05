Rutte: NATO will monitor the "Zapad-2025" exercises between Russia and Belarus in September

$41.480.16
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
04:58 PM • 5752 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
02:42 PM • 20291 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
02:25 PM • 34040 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
12:51 PM • 39501 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 50444 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 51214 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 83348 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 61332 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 48186 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67417 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Publications
Exclusives
The Rada renamed 328 settlements as part of derusification

June 5, 08:48 AM • 26436 views

Five More Countries Join EW Coalition - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

June 5, 08:57 AM • 65993 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 84327 views

Ukraine reacted to Poland's decision regarding the “genocide of the OUN and UPA”: it contradicts good neighborliness

11:48 AM • 22421 views

"It's not just gingerbread": The US Senate is preparing devastating sanctions against Russia for Putin's actions in Ukraine

01:20 PM • 58076 views
Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

03:55 PM • 20671 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 115113 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 127030 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 186368 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 226423 views
Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 84557 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 61313 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 106312 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 331889 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 173698 views
Rutte: NATO will monitor the "Zapad-2025" exercises between Russia and Belarus in September

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

Mark Rutte stated that NATO will closely monitor the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025." The exercises will take place in September in Belarus, with the participation of 13,000 people expected.

Rutte: NATO will monitor the "Zapad-2025" exercises between Russia and Belarus in September

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance will closely monitor the Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" in Belarus, which will take place in September. Rutte said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

Of course, we are very actively monitoring this... Russian activity, including during exercises. We have been seeing for several years that there is an absolute lack of transparency.

- said Rutte.

Addition

The joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025", which will take place in Belarus, are scheduled for September. They are expected to involve about 13,000 people.

Belarus will move joint exercises with Russia from the western borders to the interior of the country "to reduce tension" in the region, a decision has been made to "reduce the parameters" of the exercises.

The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, stated that border guards do not record any non-standard situations directly along the border with Belarus, but this direction remains dangerous. Particular attention is paid to the joint exercises of Russia and Belarus announced for the autumn.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Mark Rutte
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
NATO
