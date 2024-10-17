Rutte assures that Ukraine can count on NATO
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the Alliance is ready to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to fight Russia. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of partner unity and support for the Victory Plan.
NATO members have an extraordinary desire and will to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to wage war against Russia. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to the media following a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte assured that the Alliance will not lose its unity.
We will not lose this unity. You can count on it. I have spoken to all Allies and there is an extraordinary desire and will to give Ukraine everything it needs to wage war against Russia
Let's add
Before that, Zelensky noted that "the most important weapon we have is our nation, our people."
"It's not the first time I've heard such questions about whether it's realistic (the Victory Plan - ed.). I am sure that I believe in people, in our people... The most important weapon we have is our people, our people. I think this is our strategic weapon. But we are losing our people and this is a problem of war, especially when we are talking about a long war. This is a great tragedy for us," Zelensky said.
He added that the strengthening of Ukraine depends not only on weapons of a certain type, but also on the will.
"If our partners do not lose their unity, we will not lose," Zelensky said.
It will be a big mistake: Zelensky on what if partners do not support Victory Plan17.10.24, 14:16 • 11653 views
Addendum
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reaffirmedthat the Alliance stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, now and in the future.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat 18 members of the European Union commented on the Victory Plan. He had a private part of the conversation with the allies, and afterwards most of those who spoke were fully in favor of the plan.