Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation
04:00 PM

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

02:42 PM

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia's refusal to cease fire and advance the peace process: Sybiha met with the NATO Secretary General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Andriy Sybiha met with Mark Rutte, discussing Russia's refusal to cease fire and agreed on efforts to advance the peace process. Zelensky confirmed his visit to Turkey on May 15.

Russia's refusal to cease fire and advance the peace process: Sybiha met with the NATO Secretary General

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The parties discussed Russia's continued refusal to cease fire, and coordinated efforts to promote a meaningful peace process. Sybiha wrote about this on social network X, reports UNN.

It was a pleasure to meet with the NATO Secretary General to thank him for his and NATO's support and to discuss this week's intensive diplomacy. I informed about Russia's continued refusal to cease fire and continued attacks along the front line. We coordinated efforts to promote a meaningful peace process 

- Sybiha wrote.

At the same time, Rutte stated that Ukraine can count on further NATO support in its quest for a just and lasting peace.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that he will arrive in Turkey on May 15 with a formed Ukrainian delegation. At the same time, he emphasized that no negotiation formats other than possible direct negotiations at the level of leaders have been worked out yet.

Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, reported that together with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he will travel to Turkey on Friday, May 16, to participate in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Steve Witkoff
Andrii Sybiha
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
