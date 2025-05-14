Russia's refusal to cease fire and advance the peace process: Sybiha met with the NATO Secretary General

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The parties discussed Russia's continued refusal to cease fire, and coordinated efforts to promote a meaningful peace process. Sybiha wrote about this on social network X, reports UNN.

It was a pleasure to meet with the NATO Secretary General to thank him for his and NATO's support and to discuss this week's intensive diplomacy. I informed about Russia's continued refusal to cease fire and continued attacks along the front line. We coordinated efforts to promote a meaningful peace process - Sybiha wrote.

At the same time, Rutte stated that Ukraine can count on further NATO support in its quest for a just and lasting peace.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that he will arrive in Turkey on May 15 with a formed Ukrainian delegation. At the same time, he emphasized that no negotiation formats other than possible direct negotiations at the level of leaders have been worked out yet.

Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, reported that together with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he will travel to Turkey on Friday, May 16, to participate in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.