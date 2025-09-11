Russia's oil revenues fell to a record low since the start of the war - IEA recorded a serious decline

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
11:02 AM • 1376 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 5472 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 9364 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 15719 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
September 11, 05:01 AM • 35604 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 43721 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 95648 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 50478 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 47831 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 43708 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.1m/s
32%
755mm
Popular news
All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - SvyrydenkoSeptember 11, 01:44 AM • 20205 views
The enemy conducts raids on the temporarily occupied territories and searches for those who help the Defense ForcesSeptember 11, 02:43 AM • 7002 views
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the KremlinSeptember 11, 03:46 AM • 20108 views
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVsPhoto06:42 AM • 13722 views
Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meeting07:22 AM • 14013 views
Publications
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 2548 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 35606 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 95648 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 86290 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 65462 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Denys Shmyhal
Serhiy Marchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 2536 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 6710 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 26205 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 90736 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 81946 views
Actual
Oil
SWIFT
DJI Mavic
Falcon 9
SpaceX Starship

Russia's oil revenues fell to a record low since the start of the war - IEA recorded a serious decline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

Russia's oil export revenues have fallen to their lowest level since the start of the war due to an oversupply on the global market. The IEA forecasts continued overproduction even with rising demand in 2025.

Russia's oil revenues fell to a record low since the start of the war - IEA recorded a serious decline

The global oil market is experiencing significant fluctuations, and Russia's revenues from crude oil exports have fallen to their lowest level since the start of the war. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), even the growth in global demand in 2025 will not offset overproduction and excess inventories. The agency reported this in its report, writes UNN.

Details

According to the IEA, global oil supplies reached a record 106.9 million barrels per day in August, with OPEC+ cutting production and other producers operating at maximum capacity. Demand in developed countries increased slightly due to lower prices, but consumption growth remained subdued in developing countries. As a result, total global oil consumption in 2025 will remain almost unchanged.

Strikes on Russian oil refineries contribute to the profitability of the relevant industry in the US - Reuters09.09.25, 11:15 • 15699 views

Brent crude oil prices fell to $67 per barrel in August, almost unchanged from July. Although sanctions against Russia and Iran are reducing these countries' exports, market surplus and active oil refining are keeping prices relatively low.

In 2025, global oil production is projected to increase to 107.9 million barrels per day, with a large portion coming from non-OPEC+ countries. At the same time, OPEC+ plans to gradually increase production, but due to capacity constraints in Russia and some other members, actual growth will be lower than planned.

US imposes sanctions on Iranian oil smuggling network03.09.25, 10:08 • 3223 views

International analysts note that the oversupply and active accumulation of inventories in China are putting pressure on the market and limiting Russia's profits from oil sales. The situation is expected to remain difficult, even if geopolitical tensions increase and new sanctions affect trade.

Recall

Brent and WTI oil prices fell amid rising US crude oil and gasoline inventories, which increases the risk of oversupply. Weak demand and a slowing US economy are weighing on oil markets, despite geopolitical risks.

Earlier, it was reported that oil prices rose after OPEC+'s decision to increase production less significantly and rumors of new sanctions against Russia. Brent and WTI rose to $66.37 and $62.58 per barrel, respectively.

However, a few days ago, Brent and WTI oil futures fell amid expectations of increased OPEC+ production and rising US crude oil inventories. This led to weekly losses for the first time in three weeks.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Oil