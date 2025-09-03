US imposes sanctions on Iranian oil smuggling network

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
06:20 AM • 1844 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 6098 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 8510 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 65542 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 99403 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 135605 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 148840 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 79365 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 142504 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 52887 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.5m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 228628 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 228299 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 218158 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 214668 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 209238 views
Publications
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhoto06:57 AM • 1050 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 6112 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto06:00 AM • 8526 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 65553 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 135614 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Marco Rubio
Andriy Parubiy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kirovohrad Oblast
Lviv
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 14004 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 28109 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 31215 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 45623 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 91093 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
Kh-101
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136

US imposes sanctions on Iranian oil smuggling network

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

The U.S. Department of the Treasury imposed full blocking sanctions against a network of companies and maritime vessels involved in smuggling Iranian oil. This shadow network annually brought hundreds of millions of dollars to Iran.

US imposes sanctions on Iranian oil smuggling network

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak announced that Washington has taken another step in the fight against those who help Russia and Iran circumvent sanctions. He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

On September 2, the US Treasury Department imposed full blocking restrictions against a network of companies and maritime vessels involved in smuggling Iranian oil, disguising it as Iraqi. According to US authorities, an Iraqi-Chinese businessman residing in the United Arab Emirates is behind the scheme.

It is estimated that this shadow network brought in hundreds of millions of dollars annually and directly worked in the interests of Iran – a state recognized as a sponsor of terrorism. Seven companies and nine tankers involved in illegal transportation were sanctioned.

This is a clear signal: any attempts to help Iran or Russia circumvent sanctions are doomed. Every dollar received from the "shadow fleet" or smuggling will be blocked

- Yermak emphasized.

He also noted that Ukraine, together with its partners, continues to create a system that deprives aggressors of financial resources for waging war.

A number of proposals from our sanctions group are taken into account when making decisions. We are grateful to the USA for their consistency and principled stance

 - Yermak wrote.

Iranian currency falls after EU countries decide to re-impose sanctions30.08.25, 20:10 • 7237 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of the Treasury
Washington, D.C.
Andriy Yermak
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine
Iran