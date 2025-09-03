US imposes sanctions on Iranian oil smuggling network

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak announced that Washington has taken another step in the fight against those who help Russia and Iran circumvent sanctions. He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

On September 2, the US Treasury Department imposed full blocking restrictions against a network of companies and maritime vessels involved in smuggling Iranian oil, disguising it as Iraqi. According to US authorities, an Iraqi-Chinese businessman residing in the United Arab Emirates is behind the scheme.

It is estimated that this shadow network brought in hundreds of millions of dollars annually and directly worked in the interests of Iran – a state recognized as a sponsor of terrorism. Seven companies and nine tankers involved in illegal transportation were sanctioned.

This is a clear signal: any attempts to help Iran or Russia circumvent sanctions are doomed. Every dollar received from the "shadow fleet" or smuggling will be blocked - Yermak emphasized.

He also noted that Ukraine, together with its partners, continues to create a system that deprives aggressors of financial resources for waging war.

A number of proposals from our sanctions group are taken into account when making decisions. We are grateful to the USA for their consistency and principled stance - Yermak wrote.

Iranian currency falls after EU countries decide to re-impose sanctions