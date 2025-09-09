Strikes on Russian oil refineries contribute to the profitability of the relevant industry in the US - Reuters

Strikes on the energy infrastructure of the occupying country have led to a decrease in domestic capacities in the Russian oil refining industry, causing a gasoline shortage in Russia, while oil refineries worldwide in 2025 have achieved high profitability, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The results of attacking actions by Ukrainian UAVs on Russian oil refineries and export facilities create conditions for increasing global oil refining profitability, especially in the USA. This is particularly evident against the backdrop of the end of the peak summer season. The Russian-Ukrainian war is experiencing another escalation, accompanied by the Kremlin's aggressive ambitions and Kyiv's attempts to hit the largest source of income for Russian leaders with accurate strikes.

Impact of Ukrainian defenders' strikes on Russia's energy sector

Ukraine's strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure are already having a significant impact on the world's second-largest crude oil exporter, especially on its oil refining industry. - emphasizes the author of the Reuters material.

The article states that the reduction in domestic oil refining capacity forced Russia to increase crude oil exports from western ports in August by 200,000 barrels per day, or 11%.

The strikes caused a gasoline shortage in some regions of Russia, even after Moscow imposed a ban on gasoline exports for oil producers on July 28.

China strengthens energy ties with Russia, expanding LNG imports - Bloomberg

Repairing damaged oil refineries can take weeks or even longer, leading to reduced fuel supplies in domestic and international markets. At the same time, many oil refineries worldwide are entering the maintenance season before winter.

High global demand

Reuters notes that oil refineries worldwide have achieved high profitability this year. Despite fears of a potential slowdown in global economic activity, demand is high.

Supply has also been relatively stable, with the closure of several European refineries offsetting the addition of new capacity in the Middle East, Mexico, and Africa.

European refining margins are $23.50 per barrel, which is approximately 40% higher than at this time last year. - the publication writes, citing LSEG data.

Benefit for the USA

Refining profitability for US Gulf Coast refineries is increasing. This is facilitated by reduced diesel fuel exports from Russia.

According to data from the analytical company Kpler, Russian diesel fuel exports by sea decreased to 744,000 barrels per day in August from 828,000 barrels per day in July. This is only slightly less than last year's export of 750,000 barrels per day in August, but Ukrainian strikes mean that volumes are likely to remain low.

US imposes sanctions on Iranian oil smuggling network

US President Donald Trump recently announced his readiness to move to the second phase of sanctions against Russia. Sanctions could target Brazil's purchase of Russian diesel fuel, which could further disrupt global supplies.

Recall

The European Union is considering the 19th round of sanctions, which could affect Russian banks, energy companies, and oil trade.

Oil prices rose after OPEC+'s decision on a less significant increase in production and rumors of new sanctions against Russia.

The US calls on the EU to stop importing Russian energy carriers, promising to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European Commissioner