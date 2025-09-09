Strikes on Russian oil refineries contribute to the profitability of the relevant industry in the US - Reuters

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 5484 views
In Russia, two more gas pipelines were disabled due to explosionsPhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 10886 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 11682 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 9724 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 11132 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 19436 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 32816 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 38399 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 27881 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 48478 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3m/s
56%
754mm
Popular news
Number of asylum applications from Ukrainians in the EU is growingPhotoSeptember 8, 10:29 PM • 15029 views
Ukrainians in Poland face fines for driving: what changes from October 1September 9, 12:42 AM • 9182 views
In Bila Tserkva, a guy beat two people: police detained the assailantPhotoSeptember 9, 01:19 AM • 12291 views
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murderSeptember 9, 01:55 AM • 14301 views
In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers threaten with criminal charges for Ukrainian TV antennas - CNSSeptember 9, 02:16 AM • 11024 views
Publications
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 5626 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 10926 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 11720 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 38421 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 31057 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Xi Jinping
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Belarus
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 3890 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 17837 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 17551 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 85929 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 44261 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Strikes on Russian oil refineries contribute to the profitability of the relevant industry in the US - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Ukrainian UAV attacks on Russian oil refineries caused a gasoline shortage in Russia and increased crude oil exports. This led to an increase in global refining profitability, especially in the US.

Strikes on Russian oil refineries contribute to the profitability of the relevant industry in the US - Reuters

Strikes on the energy infrastructure of the occupying country have led to a decrease in domestic capacities in the Russian oil refining industry, causing a gasoline shortage in Russia, while oil refineries worldwide in 2025 have achieved high profitability, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The results of attacking actions by Ukrainian UAVs on Russian oil refineries and export facilities create conditions for increasing global oil refining profitability, especially in the USA. This is particularly evident against the backdrop of the end of the peak summer season. The Russian-Ukrainian war is experiencing another escalation, accompanied by the Kremlin's aggressive ambitions and Kyiv's attempts to hit the largest source of income for Russian leaders with accurate strikes.

Impact of Ukrainian defenders' strikes on Russia's energy sector

Ukraine's strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure are already having a significant impact on the world's second-largest crude oil exporter, especially on its oil refining industry.

- emphasizes the author of the Reuters material.

The article states that the reduction in domestic oil refining capacity forced Russia to increase crude oil exports from western ports in August by 200,000 barrels per day, or 11%.

The strikes caused a gasoline shortage in some regions of Russia, even after Moscow imposed a ban on gasoline exports for oil producers on July 28.

China strengthens energy ties with Russia, expanding LNG imports - Bloomberg08.09.25, 10:25 • 3356 views

Repairing damaged oil refineries can take weeks or even longer, leading to reduced fuel supplies in domestic and international markets. At the same time, many oil refineries worldwide are entering the maintenance season before winter.

High global demand

Reuters notes that oil refineries worldwide have achieved high profitability this year. Despite fears of a potential slowdown in global economic activity, demand is high.

Supply has also been relatively stable, with the closure of several European refineries offsetting the addition of new capacity in the Middle East, Mexico, and Africa.

European refining margins are $23.50 per barrel, which is approximately 40% higher than at this time last year.

- the publication writes, citing LSEG data.

Benefit for the USA

Refining profitability for US Gulf Coast refineries is increasing. This is facilitated by reduced diesel fuel exports from Russia.

According to data from the analytical company Kpler, Russian diesel fuel exports by sea decreased to 744,000 barrels per day in August from 828,000 barrels per day in July. This is only slightly less than last year's export of 750,000 barrels per day in August, but Ukrainian strikes mean that volumes are likely to remain low.

US imposes sanctions on Iranian oil smuggling network03.09.25, 10:08 • 3193 views

US President Donald Trump recently announced his readiness to move to the second phase of sanctions against Russia. Sanctions could target Brazil's purchase of Russian diesel fuel, which could further disrupt global supplies.

Recall

The European Union is considering the 19th round of sanctions, which could affect Russian banks, energy companies, and oil trade.

Oil prices rose after OPEC+'s decision on a less significant increase in production and rumors of new sanctions against Russia.

The US calls on the EU to stop importing Russian energy carriers, promising to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European Commissioner05.09.25, 13:18 • 19777 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
OPEC
Reuters
Donald Trump
European Union
United States