China strengthens energy ties with Russia, expanding LNG imports - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

China is significantly increasing its imports of Russian LNG, having made its first export from the Arctic LNG 2 project and designated the Beihai terminal to receive supplies from the Russian Federation. Purchases are made through a little-known company to conceal the end consumer.

China strengthens energy ties with Russia, expanding LNG imports - Bloomberg

The system of regular liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo imports from Russia is clearly being strengthened by China, as evidenced by the expansion of energy imports from Russia to the PRC. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg and the London Stock Exchange Group.

Details

In late August, China made its first-ever export from the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia. Beijing also designated the Beihai terminal in southern China to receive supplies from Russia.

According to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, the Celestial Empire is buying more and more Russian LNG.

China is hindering the end of the war in Ukraine, exhausting Russia and the US - The Telegraph

These conclusions emerged against the backdrop of a meeting in Beijing between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Both countries are clearly seeking to deepen their energy and trade ties, analysts note.

Shadow "Silk" Road

Among the observations regarding the interaction between Russia and China, which Bloomberg points out, the following is interesting:

LNG purchases are made through a little-known company to conceal the true end-user, sources who asked not to be named because it is a sensitive issue indicate.

Qatar to start LNG exports from North Field East field by mid-2026 - Bloomberg

Also, Chinese importers, including state-owned Cnooc, are diverting regular supplies from Beihai to avoid association with this trade and conflict with the US, the world's largest LNG exporter. Sources add: several foreign traders are avoiding this port for the same reason.

Reference on Arctic LNG-2 and sanctions

Arctic LNG-2, 60% owned by the Russian company Novatek, was to become one of the largest LNG plants in the country with a target production volume of 19.8 million metric tons per year.

Due to Western sanctions imposed for Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine, Arctic LNG-2 faced numerous obstacles during the implementation phase.

The project is limited in access to financing, technology, and international partners.

However, China found a profitable partner for its economic goals in Russia, so Russia continued supplies to Asia.

In 2025, six cargoes were loaded from the project onto some sanctioned tankers. They were heading east via the Northern Sea Route.

Two vessels are currently moored in the Russian Far East on the Kamchatka Peninsula, and a third is in the South China Sea between Taiwan and Hainan Island.

- reports the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

Recall

In July 2025, China increased crude oil imports by 11.5% to 47.2 million tons. In late August 2025, the Russian company "Novatek" partially resumed processing gas condensate at its complex in the port of Ust-Luga after a fire.

Second tanker carrying Russian gas docks at Chinese port - Reuters

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Bloomberg L.P.
Taiwan
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Ukraine