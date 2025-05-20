Qatar to start LNG exports from North Field East field by mid-2026 - Bloomberg

Qatar plans to start supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its first production expansion project - the North Field East field - by mid-2026. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

As Minister of Energy Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi noted at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, QatarEnergy will begin deliveries from the North Field East field by mid-2026. In particular, the launch of the project, which will increase Qatar's annual LNG production to 110 million tons from the current 77 million tons, is in the spotlight amid increased demand and delays in a number of projects around the world.

The market is closely monitoring the exact timing of new LNG projects, especially at a time when Europe is still adjusting to life without Russian pipeline gas and consumption in some Asian countries is growing. Precisely defining the quarter or month for a start-up like North Field East can affect how much supply will be available for the peak winter season or for summer accumulation and cooling needs.

Also, the website of the state-owned QatarEnergy states that the project will be launched by 2026. In 2022, the company stated that operations should begin at the beginning of next year, and in June of last year, the start was expected in 2026 without specifying a specific date.

