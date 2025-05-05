$41.710.11
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 18643 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 46544 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 58945 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 118551 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 160397 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182233 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 105018 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 99359 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101044 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67264 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Publications
Exclusives
EU to propose ban on Russian gas imports by end of 2027 - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2298 views

The EU intends to ban gas imports from Russia, including LNG, by the end of 2027 in order to finally break energy dependence. The timeline depends on alternative gas supplies.

EU to propose ban on Russian gas imports by end of 2027 - Bloomberg

The European Union intends to propose measures to ban the import of Russian gas by the end of 2027, amid efforts by the bloc to sever ties with the country that was once its largest energy supplier, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Despite efforts to reduce purchases after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, cheap Russian gas imports are difficult to eliminate at a time when the 27-nation bloc is struggling to lower energy prices, the publication writes. As noted, the biggest headache for Europe is the jump in supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas, which has jumped to a record level after PJSC Gazprom significantly reduced pipeline supplies.

Imports from Russia have fallen to about 19% of total EU gas purchases last year from more than 40% before the war.

"To continue implementing the plan to limit this dependence, the EU plans to propose in June to ban all gas imports under new agreements with Russia and existing spot contracts. These measures, covering spot contracts, which account for about a third of imports, will take effect no later than the end of 2025," the publication said.

It is reported that, like pipeline gas, most of Russia's LNG is purchased under long-term contracts with European buyers with strict "take or pay" conditions - and they are still difficult to evade.

In plans to be unveiled in Strasbourg on Tuesday, the European Commission is set to announce next month a proposal to ban imports of Russian gas, both via pipeline and in the form of LNG, under these long-term agreements. The ban will take effect by the end of 2027

- writes the publication.

According to people familiar with the matter, this timeline depends on the bloc's ability to obtain alternative LNG supplies from the US, Qatar, Canada and Africa. Purchases from the US are being discussed as part of trade talks with the Trump administration, Bloomberg reported last week.

According to people, the plan to phase out national gas will affect prices and energy security, given the large volumes of LNG worldwide expected to come to market in the coming years. According to people, the plans may be changed before the announcement on Tuesday.

The EU is looking for ways to break gas ties with Russia, but legal levers are limited05.05.25, 12:28 • 3826 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
