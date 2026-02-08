Russia's energy infrastructure is a legitimate target for military strikes - Zelenskyy

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 2832 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
12:29 PM • 6638 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10184 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 6764 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 6468 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 22392 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 36121 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 34520 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 39458 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 31109 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.4m/s
79%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the dayFebruary 8, 05:46 AM • 5306 views
Rockets instead of salaries: war leaves Russians without money - CPDFebruary 8, 06:01 AM • 4424 views
China commutes Canadian's death sentence in sign of diplomatic thawFebruary 8, 06:52 AM • 4056 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 16519 views
Slovak President considers transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine a mistakeFebruary 8, 08:56 AM • 9734 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 16520 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 39905 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 59927 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 53863 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 54899 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Jeff Bezos
Mark Carney
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 20330 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 34540 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 36408 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 45116 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 47981 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
BFM TV

Russia's energy infrastructure is a legitimate target for military strikes - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia's energy sector is a legitimate military target, as revenues from energy sales finance the war against Ukraine. He emphasized that Ukraine can strike at weapons or at the source of their financing.

Russia's energy infrastructure is a legitimate target for military strikes - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's energy sector is a legitimate military target, as revenues from energy sales are used to finance the war against Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Head of State, Russia receives funds from the sale of oil and energy resources and directs them to the production of weapons. These weapons, Zelenskyy emphasized, are used to kill Ukrainians.

We should not choose whether we hit a military target or the energy sector. He sells this energy. He sells oil. So is it energy or is it a military target? Honestly, it's the same thing. He sells oil, takes money, invests in weapons. With these weapons, he kills Ukrainians 

— noted the President.

Zelenskyy outlined two possible courses of action for Ukraine: either to focus strikes directly on the enemy's weapons, or to strike at the source of financing for these weapons, which is Russia's energy sector.

What should a Ukrainian do? Two ways. We build weapons and hit their weapons. Or we hit the source of their money's accumulation and origin. And the source for them is energy. That's what's happening. All of this is a legitimate target for us. And who could have done this to the Russians for us? No one 

— emphasized the President.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that 450 companies producing drones operate in Ukraine, of which 40-50 are leading. He noted that 2026 will be a year of investment in Ukrainian technologies, particularly in drones.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine