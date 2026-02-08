Russia's energy infrastructure is a legitimate target for military strikes - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's energy sector is a legitimate military target, as revenues from energy sales are used to finance the war against Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to the Head of State, Russia receives funds from the sale of oil and energy resources and directs them to the production of weapons. These weapons, Zelenskyy emphasized, are used to kill Ukrainians.

We should not choose whether we hit a military target or the energy sector. He sells this energy. He sells oil. So is it energy or is it a military target? Honestly, it's the same thing. He sells oil, takes money, invests in weapons. With these weapons, he kills Ukrainians — noted the President.

Zelenskyy outlined two possible courses of action for Ukraine: either to focus strikes directly on the enemy's weapons, or to strike at the source of financing for these weapons, which is Russia's energy sector.

What should a Ukrainian do? Two ways. We build weapons and hit their weapons. Or we hit the source of their money's accumulation and origin. And the source for them is energy. That's what's happening. All of this is a legitimate target for us. And who could have done this to the Russians for us? No one — emphasized the President.

