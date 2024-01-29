Russians wound four more residents of Donetsk region

In Donetsk region, four more civilians were wounded in the last day as a result of shelling by the Russian army, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said on Monday, UNN reports.

On January 28, Russians wounded 4 residents of Donetsk region: 3 in Myrnohrad and 1 in Ocheretyne - wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

In addition, according to him, it was possible to establish information about 1 person wounded in Avdiivka earlier.

Addendum

Since February 24, 2022, as indicated, Russians have killed 1846 civilians in Donetsk region and injured 4516 more. The number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.

