The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office
A hepatitis A outbreak has been recorded in a village in Zakarpattia: restrictions have been introduced

UNN

 • 624 views

In the village of Iza in Zakarpattia, mass events have been banned until June 21, 2025, and quarantine has been introduced in schools due to an outbreak of viral hepatitis A. Residents are urged to observe hygiene.

A hepatitis A outbreak has been recorded in a village in Zakarpattia: restrictions have been introduced

Due to an outbreak of viral hepatitis A in the village of Iza in the Zakarpattia region, mass events are prohibited until June 21, 2025, quarantine in schools, increased inspections and disinfection, residents are urged to observe hygiene and limit contacts, the Khust City Council reported on Facebook on Monday, UNN writes.

Due to the increase in the number of cases of viral hepatitis A in the village of Iza, by the decision of the city commission on TEB and emergency situations, signs of a biological emergency have been established on the territory of the village

- reported in the City Council.

In this regard, according to the City Council:

  • mass events (weddings, celebrations, etc.) are prohibited until June 21, 2025;
    • educational institutions of the village of Iza are closed - quarantine has been introduced;
      • inspections of trade facilities, water disinfection, sampling, and medical examination of contact persons are carried out;
        • sanitary supervision and public safety services are involved in monitoring the implementation of anti-epidemic measures.

          Residents were urged:

          • avoid mass gatherings, limit social contacts;
            • use only boiled or bottled water;
              • observe the rules of personal hygiene.

                "At the first symptoms (nausea, abdominal pain, jaundice), consult a doctor immediately. We call for responsibility and support in the fight against the spread of infection," the City Council stressed.

                Let us remind 

                Earlier it was reported that 34 cases of hepatitis A were recorded in Kyiv, 20 of which were in children. The causes of the outbreak are being investigated, experts are conducting an epidemiological investigation and taking anti-epidemic measures.

                In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known12.05.25, 14:05 • 14534 views

                Julia Shramko

                Julia Shramko

                SocietyHealth
                Ukraine
