Russians fired 390 shells in Kherson region, two wounded - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Kherson region 89 times over the last day, 2 people were wounded. The shelling was conducted with various types of weapons at residential areas.
Over the past day, Russian troops shelled Kherson region 89 times, two people were wounded, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Monday, UNN reports.
Over the last day, the enemy made 89 attacks, launching 390 shells, using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks and UAVs. (...) 2 people were wounded in the Russian aggression
According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements.
