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Russians struck postal logistics facilities in Odesa region and a high-rise building in Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

In southern Odesa region, the logistics facilities of a postal operator were damaged; there were no casualties. In Kharkiv, a UAV struck a high-rise building.

Russians struck postal logistics facilities in Odesa region and a high-rise building in Kharkiv
Aftermath of the Russian strike in Odesa region. Photo: t.me/odeskaODA

Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine. As of the morning of October 12, a Russian strike on the logistics facilities of a postal operator in the south of Odesa region is known. In Kharkiv, the Russians hit a high-rise building. UNN reports this, citing data from local military administrations.

Odesa region

Russian forces struck the logistics facilities of a postal operator in the south of Odesa region. The building’s facade, glazing, and equipment were damaged. There were no casualties

- wrote Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on social media on October 12.

According to him, the aftermath is currently being dealt with at the site. 

Kharkiv

The enemy used a UAV to strike a high-rise building in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district. As of this moment, no information about casualties has been received. We are establishing all the circumstances

- said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on social media on the morning of October 12.

"The strike hit the high-rise building directly, causing extensive damage to the upper floors," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov уточнив.

Julia Shramko

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