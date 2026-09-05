Russians struck Kamianske – 4 people were killed and 5 others injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the nighttime strike on Kamianske, 4 people were killed and 5 others injured. Three were hospitalized; a 30-year-old woman is in intensive care.
As a result of a Russian strike on Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk region during the night of September 5, 4 people were killed and 5 others were injured. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.
Details
According to the regional governor, 3 of the injured had to be hospitalized. Among them is a 30-year-old woman who is in the intensive care unit.
Three of the injured are in hospital. Among them is a 30-year-old woman who is in intensive care. Doctors are providing the wounded with all necessary assistance
Information regarding the consequences of the Russian attack is being уточнено.
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