Russians shoot down their own plane in the Murmansk region: they mistook it for a drone

On the evening of September 11, Russians fired small arms at a light aircraft over the Murmansk region of Russia. They confused it with a drone. Baza writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

The two light sport aircraft - an ATEC 321 Faeta NG and a BRM Aero Bristell NG5 - reportedly took off from a landing site in the Apatity municipal district in Arkhangelsk at around 16:30 on September 11. Half an hour later, the region lifted airspace restrictions imposed due to the UAV attack.

Apparently, not everyone was informed of the cancellation - after takeoff, the pilot of one of the planes saw that the other plane was behaving strangely and sent a distress call. Later it turned out that the second plane was fired upon with small arms - Baza writes .

According to the Aviatorshchyna channel, after the shooting, the pilots of both planes requested a change in flight plan: the first decided to land at the Apatity airfield, and the second decided to return to the place of departure. As a result, their flight lasted about 20 minutes.

According to Baza's sources, after the landing, the pilot reported that the bullets had pierced the wing and headlights of the plane.

On September 12, the Russian Federation announced that two drones were shot down in the Murmansk region 7 km from the Olenya airfield, where Tu-95s are based. The "Carpet" plan was introduced at the region's airports, and flights were delayed.