Russians shelled Donetsk region 12 times in 24 hours: one killed and two wounded

On June 18, Russian troops fired 12 times at the settlements of Donetsk region, killing one person and injuring two others. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports .

Filashkin told about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of June 19:

Pokrovsk district. Kurakhivka community suffered 4 shelling: 1 person was killed and 1 wounded in Kurakhivka, 6 private houses were damaged; a house in Hirnyk and a house in Horishne were damaged.

Kramatorsk district. A man was wounded in Zarichne in the Liman community.



Bakhmut district. A person was wounded in Chasovoyarsk community, 9 private houses, a multi-storey building and an industrial building were damaged. In Toretsk community, 21 houses were damaged: 12 in Druzhba, 4 in Shcherbynivka, 3 in Pivnichne, 1 in Zalizne and 1 in Toretsk. Another 1 house was damaged in Siversk.



"In just one day, Russians fired 12 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 86 people, including 25 children, were evacuated from the front line," wrote Filashkin.

