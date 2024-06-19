$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15527 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 145725 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 142785 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 156308 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 209162 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 244914 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151765 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370834 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183275 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149973 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russians shelled Donetsk region 12 times in 24 hours: one killed and two wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27756 views

On June 18, Russian troops fired 12 times at settlements in Donetsk region, killing one person and injuring two others, and damaging many buildings and structures.

Russians shelled Donetsk region 12 times in 24 hours: one killed and two wounded

On June 18, Russian troops fired 12 times at the settlements of Donetsk region, killing one person and injuring two others. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports

Filashkin told  about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of June 19: 

  • Pokrovsk district. Kurakhivka community suffered 4 shelling: 1 person was killed and 1 wounded in Kurakhivka, 6 private houses were damaged; a house in Hirnyk and a house in Horishne were damaged.
  • Kramatorsk district. A man was wounded in Zarichne in the Liman community.
  • Bakhmut district. A person was wounded in Chasovoyarsk community, 9 private houses, a multi-storey building and an industrial building were damaged. In Toretsk community, 21 houses were damaged: 12 in Druzhba, 4 in Shcherbynivka, 3 in Pivnichne, 1 in Zalizne and 1 in Toretsk. Another 1 house was damaged in Siversk.

"In just one day, Russians fired 12 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 86 people, including 25 children, were evacuated from the front line," wrote Filashkin. 

Enemy attacked Kharkiv region from aviation and UAVs: two casualties in one day19.06.24, 09:12 • 24630 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

