Enemy attacked Kharkiv region from aviation and UAVs: two casualties in one day

Two civilians were injured as a result of Russian troops' strikes on settlements in Kharkiv region. The strikes damaged a post office, a club, a shop and private houses. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.

According to the head of the RMA, enemy shelling of the region was recorded:

17:30 Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk TG, Bilyi Kolodyaz village. A private house was damaged as a result of a UAV strike.

15:24 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Slatyne village. As a result of the shelling 11 residential buildings were damaged. A woman was injured.

10:00 Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk TG, Symynivka village. The shelling damaged the building of the post office, a club, a shop and the building of the starosta district.



08:45 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka TG, Kurylivka village. A man was wounded as a result of the shelling, he was hospitalized.



Addition

Syniehubov also said that six combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector today. Our troops prevented four Russian attacks in the area of Vovchansk. Repulsion of two more enemy assaults in the areas of Vovchansk and Liptsy continues.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements increased to 12. Our troops repelled eight enemy attacks near Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane, and four more combat engagements are ongoing.

