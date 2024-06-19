A mine explodes in the hands of a 7-year-old boy in Kharkiv region

On June 18, a 7-year-old boy picked up an explosive device in the village of Rodychi, Kharkiv region, and the mine detonated. The child was hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

20:30 in the summer cottage village of Rodychi, Kharkiv district, a 7-year-old boy picked up an explosive device (previously a "petal" mine) during a walk, which detonated and caused injuries - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

According to him, the boy was hospitalized.

Addendum

