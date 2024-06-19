A mine explodes in the hands of a 7-year-old boy in Kharkiv region

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 9288 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 110380 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 117851 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 132912 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 196506 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237796 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146420 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369848 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182293 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149746 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 72724 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 80011 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 111088 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97540 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 37712 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 110380 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 99548 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 117851 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 113021 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 132912 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 5604 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 8630 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13684 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15157 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19004 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

A mine explodes in the hands of a 7-year-old boy in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15374 views

A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized after a mine detonated in his hands in the village of Rodychi, Kharkiv region.

A mine explodes in the hands of a 7-year-old boy in Kharkiv region

On June 18, a 7-year-old boy picked up an explosive device in the village of Rodychi, Kharkiv region, and the mine detonated. The child was hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN

 20:30 in the summer cottage village of Rodychi, Kharkiv district, a 7-year-old boy picked up an explosive device (previously a "petal" mine) during a walk, which detonated and caused injuries

- wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

According to him, the boy was hospitalized. 

A child exploded on a Russian mine in Muzykivka, Kherson region

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

