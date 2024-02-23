Russians shelled a community in Mykolaiv region in the morning

This morning, the Russian army shelled Halytsynivka community in Mykolaiv region with artillery. Yesterday and at night, the occupiers shelled the region with artillery six times, without causing any casualties. This was reported on Friday by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, in the morning at 04:55, the enemy fired artillery at the settlement of Halytsynivka community. There were no casualties.

Also yesterday, on February 22, at 08:12, 08:20 and 09:25, hostile artillery shelling was recorded in the water area and the city of Ochakiv of the Ochakiv community.

In addition, yesterday at 17:32, 19:07 and tonight, February 23, at 02:14, the enemy fired artillery at the settlements of the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties, Kim noted

