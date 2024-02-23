Russians shelled a community in Mykolaiv region in the morning

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41313 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 161470 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 95867 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 335773 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 275039 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204491 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239269 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253486 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159588 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372571 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 134862 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96944 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39561 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 84881 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 87627 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 161470 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 335773 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 233047 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 275039 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28335 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41515 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35081 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 98836 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105488 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russians shelled a community in Mykolaiv region in the morning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24252 views

In the morning, Russians shelled a town in Mykolaiv region with artillery, but there were no casualties.

Russians shelled a community in Mykolaiv region in the morning

This morning, the Russian army shelled Halytsynivka community in Mykolaiv region with artillery. Yesterday and at night, the occupiers shelled the region with artillery six times, without causing any casualties. This was reported on Friday by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports

Details 

According to him, in the morning at 04:55, the enemy fired artillery at the settlement of Halytsynivka community. There were no casualties. 

Also yesterday, on February 22, at 08:12, 08:20 and 09:25, hostile artillery shelling was recorded in the water area and the city of Ochakiv of the Ochakiv community. 

In addition, yesterday at 17:32, 19:07 and tonight, February 23, at 02:14, the enemy fired artillery at the settlements of the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties, Kim noted

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Vitalii Kim
Ochakiv Raion
Mykolaiv
Odesa
