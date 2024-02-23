$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into drone attack in Odesa that killed three people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27129 views

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the Russian drone attack on Odesa that killed three people and destroyed a civilian enterprise.

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into drone attack in Odesa that killed three people

Under the procedural guidance of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the attack by Russian drones in Odesa, which killed three people and destroyed a civilian enterprise. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports .

According to the investigation, on February 22, at about 23:00, the Russian armed forces carried out an air attack with strike drones in Odesa,

- the statement said.

Details

As a result of an enemy attack, a civilian enterprise was destroyed and caught fire. Three people died. The inspection is ongoing, and a full list of destruction and damage is being established.

Under the procedural supervision of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

To recap

On February 23, a fire broke out at an enterprise in Odesa over an area of 500 square meters during an enemy shelling, killing people.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Odesa
