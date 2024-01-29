Russians shell Kherson suburbs, hit a residential building - State Emergency Service

Russian invaders attacked the suburbs of Kherson and hit a residential building. The video from the place of arrival was shown by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Tonight the Russian army attacked one of the settlements on the outskirts of Kherson. An enemy shell hit a residential building and a fire broke out. Kherson firefighters were sent to extinguish the fire. - they wrote under the SES video

In the evening of January 29, explosions were heard in Kherson, Russians were shelling the regional center. This was reported by the head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko.

In addition, this evening, Russian invaders dropped an air bomb on Beryslav. It hit near a multi-storey building. The Kherson Military District reported the shelling .

