Russians shell Kherson suburbs, hit a residential building - State Emergency Service

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 98714 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 125219 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 127586 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169228 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167942 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 272937 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177510 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166956 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148687 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242098 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 104640 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 95677 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 70539 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 67026 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 79222 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 272937 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242098 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 227379 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 252828 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 238799 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 125219 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102644 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102886 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119244 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119722 views
Russians shell Kherson suburbs, hit a residential building - State Emergency Service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67838 views

The Russian occupiers shelled a residential building on the outskirts of Kherson, causing a fire. The same evening, explosions were heard in Kherson, as well as Russian shelling of the city of Beryslav.

Russian invaders attacked the suburbs of Kherson and hit a residential building. The video from the place of arrival was shown by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Tonight the Russian army attacked one of the settlements on the outskirts of Kherson. An enemy shell hit a residential building and a fire broke out. Kherson firefighters were sent to extinguish the fire.

- they wrote under the SES video

In the evening of January 29, explosions were heard in Kherson, Russians were shelling the regional center. This was reported by the head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko.

In addition, this evening, Russian invaders dropped  an air bomb on Beryslav. It hit near a multi-storey building. The Kherson Military District reported the shelling .

Russians form reinforcement units on the left bank of Kherson region - Humeniuk29.01.24, 12:45 • 24068 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
beryslavBeryslav
khersonKherson

