Russians form reinforcement units on the left bank of Kherson region - Humeniuk

This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk during a briefing, UNN correspondent reports.

We continue to fight for positions on the left bank, expanding our footholds. Obviously, the occupiers are afraid of our activity, so against the background of the fact that they lost some activity in assault operations, they had corresponding difficulties with the formation of those assault groups that would take appropriate actions, and they resumed such activity again - Humeniuk said.

Humeniuk noted that the Russians carried out 8 unsuccessful assault operations over the past day.

The occupants were forced to return to their positions with losses of personnel. Over the past day, we counted 105 confirmed occupants deducted from our area of responsibility - said Humeniuk.

She also noted that there are results on the destroyed Russian equipment.

"We have the results of destroying enemy equipment, in particular, artillery systems used to shell the right bank, and such losses have led to the fact that we observe some activity in the Crimean direction, where teams are being formed, apparently to strengthen those units that are on the left bank, and after such heavy losses they need to renew manpower and equipment," said Humeniuk.

Earlier, Humeniuk reported that in the Kherson region , Russians concentrated their efforts around the village of Krynky, trying to drive out Ukrainian Armed Forces units.