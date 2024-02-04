ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 98318 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russians shell Kharkiv region with guided missiles, one wounded

Russians shell Kharkiv region with guided missiles, one wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31067 views

Russians shelled Kharkiv region with guided missiles, wounding one civilian.

During the day, the Russian occupiers fired at more than 17 settlements in the Kharkiv region, using artillery and mortars, and carried out air strikes. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the afternoon of February 3, around 13:00, the occupiers shelled Okhrymivka, Chuhuiv district. Hangars, agricultural machinery, and storage facilities of a local agricultural enterprise were damaged in the village.

At about 14:00, the occupants struck the village of Hryhorivka, Kupyansk district, with two guided missiles.

The windows, roofs, and roofs of two private households were damaged. A 26-year-old civilian man was wounded and taken to the hospital.

the statement reads

At about 15:00, the occupants delivered mortar attacks on Kotlyarivka village, Kupyansk district. There were no casualties.

15 settlements in Kharkiv region come under artillery and mortar fire from Russian troops03.02.24, 08:53 • 31006 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
okhtyrkaOkhtyrka
chuhuivChuhuiv
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

