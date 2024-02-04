Russians shell Kharkiv region with guided missiles, one wounded

During the day, the Russian occupiers fired at more than 17 settlements in the Kharkiv region, using artillery and mortars, and carried out air strikes. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

It is noted that on the afternoon of February 3, around 13:00, the occupiers shelled Okhrymivka, Chuhuiv district. Hangars, agricultural machinery, and storage facilities of a local agricultural enterprise were damaged in the village.

At about 14:00, the occupants struck the village of Hryhorivka, Kupyansk district, with two guided missiles.

The windows, roofs, and roofs of two private households were damaged. A 26-year-old civilian man was wounded and taken to the hospital. the statement reads

At about 15:00, the occupants delivered mortar attacks on Kotlyarivka village, Kupyansk district. There were no casualties.

15 settlements in Kharkiv region come under artillery and mortar fire from Russian troops