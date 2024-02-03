15 settlements in Kharkiv region come under artillery and mortar fire from Russian troops

In the Kharkiv region, about 15 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire over the last day. In particular, Udy, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha, Potikhonove, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, the occupiers conducted air strikes on Okhrymivka, Budarka, Chorne, Vilkhuvatka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka.

At 15:35, the occupants struck with MRLS at the village of Vilkhuvatka in Kupyansk district. One hit was recorded on the territory of an agricultural enterprise, a warehouse building and a fence were damaged, and other hits were recorded in open areas. There were no casualties.

Addendum Addendum

Ukrainian Armed Forces also repelled 5 enemy attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka over the day.

Over the course of a day, combined bomb disposal teams cleared 26.16 hectares of territory in Kharkiv region and destroyed 249 explosive devices.

