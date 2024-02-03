15 settlements in Kharkiv region come under artillery and mortar fire from Russian troops

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105664 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114430 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157022 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160286 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258079 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175538 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166450 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148476 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230419 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113120 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 50552 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 57195 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 55468 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 32804 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 45553 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 258079 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230419 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216127 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241681 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228168 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105664 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 79389 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 85043 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114537 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115366 views
15 settlements in Kharkiv region come under artillery and mortar fire from Russian troops

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31004 views

The Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire from Russia, which hit several settlements, while Ukrainian troops repelled the attacks and cleared the area of mines.

In the Kharkiv region, about 15 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire over the last day. In particular, Udy, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha, Potikhonove, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, the occupiers conducted air strikes on Okhrymivka, Budarka, Chorne, Vilkhuvatka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka.

At 15:35, the occupants struck with MRLS at the village of Vilkhuvatka in Kupyansk district. One hit was recorded on the territory of an agricultural enterprise, a warehouse building and a fence were damaged, and other hits were recorded in open areas. There were no casualties.

Addendum Addendum

Ukrainian Armed Forces also repelled 5 enemy attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka over the day.

Over the course of a day, combined bomb disposal teams cleared 26.16 hectares of territory in Kharkiv region and destroyed 249  explosive devices.

Plus 880 occupants and 10 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses03.02.24, 08:15 • 31601 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
okhtyrkaOkhtyrka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
berestoveBerestovo
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising