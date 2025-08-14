If I weren't president, Putin would have seized all of Ukraine - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that if he were not president, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would have seized all of Ukraine much faster, but Trump emphasized that "Putin will not mess with him," UNN reports.

Well, he came to our country. I think if I weren't president, he would have taken over all of Ukraine, this is a war that should never have happened. If I weren't president, in my opinion, he would have taken over all of Ukraine much faster, but I am president, and he will not mess with me - said Trump.

US President Donald Trump stated that he hopes the meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be good, but the second meeting, which will include Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Trump, will be important.