If I weren't president, Putin would have seized all of Ukraine - Trump

Exclusive
02:49 PM • 25694 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
02:23 PM • 36482 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 35811 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 27286 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 31397 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 46855 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 154016 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 82764 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 80278 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 70781 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Popular news
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 101444 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himselfAugust 14, 12:29 PM • 38677 views
Israel launches E1 project: settlement expansion that could erase Palestinian statehoodAugust 14, 12:50 PM • 10569 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhoto01:14 PM • 31557 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"Video02:12 PM • 10513 views
If I weren't president, Putin would have seized all of Ukraine - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1252 views

Donald Trump stated that if he had not been the US president, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would have seized all of Ukraine. However, Trump emphasized that Putin "would not mess with him."

If I weren't president, Putin would have seized all of Ukraine - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that if he were not president, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would have seized all of Ukraine much faster, but Trump emphasized that "Putin will not mess with him," UNN reports.

Well, he came to our country. I think if I weren't president, he would have taken over all of Ukraine, this is a war that should never have happened. If I weren't president, in my opinion, he would have taken over all of Ukraine much faster, but I am president, and he will not mess with me 

- said Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he hopes the meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be good, but the second meeting, which will include Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Trump, will be important.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine