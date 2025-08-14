In Sumy region, Russians attacked several settlements, a man was injured - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian invaders attacked Sumy region, damaging houses and power lines. A man who came to visit his home was wounded by an FPV drone.
Russian invaders launched another attack on settlements in Sumy Oblast. Residential buildings and power lines were damaged. A man was also injured, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.
Today, the enemy attacked a village in the Bytytsia старостат of the Sumy community with guided aerial bombs. Residential buildings and a power line were damaged.
He also added that as a result of an attack by an enemy FPV drone in the Myropillia community, a man who had evacuated and came to visit his home was injured.
In the Myropillia community, a 32-year-old man was injured during an attack by an enemy FPV drone. He had evacuated from the village a long time ago, but today he came to visit his home. When he was returning, he came under fire - the report says.
It is noted that the man was hospitalized with minor shrapnel wounds. Doctors are currently examining him. Previously, his life is not in danger.
I urge residents of Sumy region to refrain from traveling to border settlements, which the enemy constantly shells and from which evacuation has been ongoing for a long time. The enemy cynically continues to attack civilians, their homes and transport
Addition
As a result of a missile strike on Sumy region, a 7-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man were injured. About 6 private houses and transport were damaged.
Yesterday morning, an enemy drone attacked a civilian car in the Yunakivka community of Sumy Oblast. Two women received minor injuries, their lives are not in danger.