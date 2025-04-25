Russians sharply reduced the presence of missile carriers with "Calibers" in the Black Sea - Navy

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
April 24, 06:25 PM • 19323 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 56797 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 58538 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 76002 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 170177 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 182632 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 259371 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111376 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 204420 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62551 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
1.7m/s
62%
746 mm
Popular news

Britain may cancel plans to send troops to Ukraine - The Times

April 24, 07:18 PM • 9654 views

A passenger who was hit by a train in the Kyiv subway died

April 24, 07:38 PM • 9340 views

How much longer will mobilization last in Ukraine? Zelenskyy responded

April 24, 08:10 PM • 7798 views

Rescue operations continue at the site of the missile strike in Kyiv: details

April 24, 08:19 PM • 10483 views

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

02:50 AM • 11688 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 90888 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 259371 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 150797 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 204420 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 154945 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ruslan Kravchenko

Pete Hegseth

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

Kherson Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 24089 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 32526 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 65056 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 95166 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 60018 views
Actual

Instagram

Sukhoi Su-30

Leopard 2

Facebook

The Washington Post

Russians sharply reduced the presence of missile carriers with "Calibers" in the Black Sea - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1204 views

1 enemy ship with "Caliber" missiles was recorded in the Black Sea. There are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are carriers of cruise missiles.

Russians sharply reduced the presence of missile carriers with "Calibers" in the Black Sea - Navy

The occupiers are leaving 1 missile carrier with "Calibers" on board in the Black Sea. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 04/25/2025, 1 enemy ship was recorded in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles.

In addition, there are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 2 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles. At the same time, there are currently no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 2 vessels to the Black Sea, 1 of which continued to move from the Bosporus Strait; 8 vessels to the Sea of Azov, 4 of which continued to move from the Bosporus Strait

   - the message says.  

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine once again emphasizes that the aggressor continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Reminder

Almost a month ago, on March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, it is planned to exclude the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ceasefire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Black Sea
Ukraine
Brent
$67.07
Bitcoin
$93,067.20
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.57
Золото
$3,335.40
Ethereum
$1,765.96