Russians sharply reduced the presence of missile carriers with "Calibers" in the Black Sea - Navy

The occupiers are leaving 1 missile carrier with "Calibers" on board in the Black Sea. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 04/25/2025, 1 enemy ship was recorded in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles.

In addition, there are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 2 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles. At the same time, there are currently no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 2 vessels to the Black Sea, 1 of which continued to move from the Bosporus Strait; 8 vessels to the Sea of Azov, 4 of which continued to move from the Bosporus Strait - the message says.

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine once again emphasizes that the aggressor continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Reminder

Almost a month ago, on March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, it is planned to exclude the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ceasefire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process.