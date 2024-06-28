Russians seek to reach Kostiantynivka highway in Pokrovsk sector - Voloshyn

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 61725 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 91185 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 172953 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 218973 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 135141 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363717 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180563 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148999 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197617 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 35129 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 47859 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 54979 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 69830 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 54508 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 3746 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 7570 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13305 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34616 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36427 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russians seek to reach Kostiantynivka highway in Pokrovsk sector - Voloshyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21471 views

Russian troops are trying to seize the Kostyantynivka road in the Pokrovske direction, which is of great logistical importance, in order to reach the administrative borders of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Russians seek to reach Kostiantynivka highway in Pokrovsk sector - Voloshyn

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops are trying to capture the Kostyantynivka road, which is an important part of the logistics. This was stated by Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

I will say this, in the direction you have already mentioned, Pokrovsky. The enemy does not give up trying. He has a likely goal, and everyone can see it, which is, of course, to reach the Kostyantynivka highway. To seize the road (important - ed.) for logistics routes and everything else. Probable plans of the enemy are to develop an offensive in the direction of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and Slidove 

- summarized the spokesperson for the Khortytsia unit.

In general, as Voloshyn explained, the goal of the occupiers remains the same: Russian troops want to reach the administrative borders of Luhansk and Donetsk regions. 

Recall

As of 13 hours on June 28, 81 combat engagements were recorded at the front since the beginning of the day. The enemy is attacking most actively in the Pokrovske and Siversk sectors. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Myrnohrad
Konstantinovka
