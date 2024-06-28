Russians seek to reach Kostiantynivka highway in Pokrovsk sector - Voloshyn

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops are trying to capture the Kostyantynivka road, which is an important part of the logistics. This was stated by Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

I will say this, in the direction you have already mentioned, Pokrovsky. The enemy does not give up trying. He has a likely goal, and everyone can see it, which is, of course, to reach the Kostyantynivka highway. To seize the road (important - ed.) for logistics routes and everything else. Probable plans of the enemy are to develop an offensive in the direction of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and Slidove - summarized the spokesperson for the Khortytsia unit.

In general, as Voloshyn explained, the goal of the occupiers remains the same: Russian troops want to reach the administrative borders of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Recall

As of 13 hours on June 28, 81 combat engagements were recorded at the front since the beginning of the day. The enemy is attacking most actively in the Pokrovske and Siversk sectors.