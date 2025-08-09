Russians may attack Kharkiv if Ukraine withdraws from Donbas - Sky News

Russians may attack Kharkiv if Ukraine withdraws from Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This is reported by Sky News, citing the Institute for the Study of War, UNN reports.

Details

According to military analysts, due to the open landscape, these borders are difficult to defend, which will give the Kremlin an opportunity to easily launch a new invasion of the Kharkiv region.

This will allow Russia to avoid years of bloody battle to break through this "fortress belt", advance 51 miles and line up its troops on the border of Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions - the article says.

At the same time, it is indicated that Russians will almost certainly violate any truce and resume military aggression against Ukraine in the future if it does not contain strict control mechanisms and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Recall

European states and Ukraine rejected Vladimir Putin's ceasefire plan. They put forward a counter-proposal, which should become the basis for future negotiations between Trump and the Russian dictator.

