Russians may attack Kharkiv if Ukraine withdraws from Donbas - Sky News

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 22905 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 75097 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 72560 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 248164 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 137074 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 307585 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 285179 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 105300 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 147968 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 78501 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.1m/s
64%
755mm
Popular news
Withdrawal from Donbas threatens loss of "fortress belt" that held back Russia for 11 years - ISWAugust 9, 09:59 AM • 73061 views
Beating of a former serviceman in Dnipro: the TCC made a statementVideoAugust 9, 12:09 PM • 18274 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideo03:20 PM • 37152 views
Drunk foreigner in Range Rover caused a major accident in Kyiv, there is a victimPhoto05:15 PM • 7000 views
Putin offers limited truce before meeting with Trump - The Economist05:27 PM • 18178 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 307582 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 192278 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 285177 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 289127 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 202436 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
David Lammy
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Donetsk Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideo03:20 PM • 37355 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 75092 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 289127 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 219276 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 228912 views
Actual
The Economist
TikTok
Instagram
Shahed-136
The New York Times

Russians may attack Kharkiv if Ukraine withdraws from Donbas - Sky News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3466 views

Analysts warn of a possible offensive on Kharkiv Oblast if Ukraine withdraws from Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts. This would allow Russia to avoid prolonged fighting and advance to the borders of Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts.

Russians may attack Kharkiv if Ukraine withdraws from Donbas - Sky News

Russians may attack Kharkiv if Ukraine withdraws from Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This is reported by Sky News, citing the Institute for the Study of War, UNN reports.

Details

According to military analysts, due to the open landscape, these borders are difficult to defend, which will give the Kremlin an opportunity to easily launch a new invasion of the Kharkiv region.

This will allow Russia to avoid years of bloody battle to break through this "fortress belt", advance 51 miles and line up its troops on the border of Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions

- the article says.

At the same time, it is indicated that Russians will almost certainly violate any truce and resume military aggression against Ukraine in the future if it does not contain strict control mechanisms and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Recall

European states and Ukraine rejected Vladimir Putin's ceasefire plan. They put forward a counter-proposal, which should become the basis for future negotiations between Trump and the Russian dictator.

It is important that Russians do not manage to deceive anyone again: Zelenskyy discussed the diplomatic situation with Macron09.08.25, 15:21 • 3416 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Institute for the Study of War
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Kharkiv