Russian forces have an advantage in the drone air war, and Ukrainian logistics and drone units are suffering losses that already exceed those of infantry. The enemy has learned from the Ukrainian Defense Forces how to use drones, UNN reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.

Details

As the authors of the publication note, they received relevant comments from military analysts, as well as from soldiers of the Ukrainian Defense Forces who are on the front line. However, the names of these people are not disclosed.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, they stated that this autumn, the Russians for the first time surpassed the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the skill of striking with the use of UAVs. Moscow changed its tactics of using drones after the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region in 2024.

Soldiers of the Russian "Rubikon" unit used fiber-optic drones connected to the pilot by a long cable so that the signal could not be jammed - the publication says.

After that, they used this tactic in Ukraine as well. According to Konrad Muzyka, director of the Polish military analytical company Rochan Consulting, Ukrainian logistics and drone units are now suffering greater losses than infantry on the front line.

This forces the Ukrainian Armed Forces to launch their FPV drones from more distant positions, which limits the range of their attacks - while Russian UAVs have a longer flight range and fly deeper and deeper into the Ukrainian rear.

