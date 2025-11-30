Russians have an advantage in drone use, Ukrainian Armed Forces losses exceed infantry losses - WSJ

$42.190.00
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
03:17 PM • 20507 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 23726 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 26276 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 27480 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 31703 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 39598 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 31640 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 27364 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 23957 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Publications
Exclusives
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated a scheme for selling stolen fuel by "Kadyrovites" near Berdiansk: two explosions occurredVideoNovember 30, 10:31 AM • 20538 views
In Odesa, the director of a private company was served with a notice of suspicion for illegal construction on the Black Sea coastNovember 30, 10:58 AM • 9044 views
Putin's envoy Dmitriev boasted about receiving an award from the US for promoting dialogue with RussiaPhotoNovember 30, 11:37 AM • 4014 views
Russian attack on Sumy region on November 30: part of Sumy city left without electricityNovember 30, 01:19 PM • 6194 views
Archaeologists found a large Bronze Age city in the Kazakh steppes: research detailsPhoto04:04 PM • 5848 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 44513 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 87854 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 70856 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 78964 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 77298 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 44505 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 44736 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 61371 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 80594 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 112031 views
Russians have an advantage in drone use, Ukrainian Armed Forces losses exceed infantry losses - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2046 views

Russian forces have for the first time surpassed the Ukrainian Armed Forces in drone operational skill, leading to greater losses among Ukrainian logistics and drone units than among infantry. The enemy changed tactics after the Ukrainian offensive into the Kursk region in 2024, employing fiber-optic drones and increasing the flight range of their UAVs.

Russians have an advantage in drone use, Ukrainian Armed Forces losses exceed infantry losses - WSJ

Russian forces have an advantage in the drone air war, and Ukrainian logistics and drone units are suffering losses that already exceed those of infantry. The enemy has learned from the Ukrainian Defense Forces how to use drones, UNN reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.

Details

As the authors of the publication note, they received relevant comments from military analysts, as well as from soldiers of the Ukrainian Defense Forces who are on the front line. However, the names of these people are not disclosed.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, they stated that this autumn, the Russians for the first time surpassed the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the skill of striking with the use of UAVs. Moscow changed its tactics of using drones after the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region in 2024.

Soldiers of the Russian "Rubikon" unit used fiber-optic drones connected to the pilot by a long cable so that the signal could not be jammed

- the publication says.

After that, they used this tactic in Ukraine as well. According to Konrad Muzyka, director of the Polish military analytical company Rochan Consulting, Ukrainian logistics and drone units are now suffering greater losses than infantry on the front line.

This forces the Ukrainian Armed Forces to launch their FPV drones from more distant positions, which limits the range of their attacks - while Russian UAVs have a longer flight range and fly deeper and deeper into the Ukrainian rear.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the electronic simulators "Chaika" and "Chaika-M" ("Mukhoibiyka"), on which Ukrainian servicemen learn to shoot down air targets.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine