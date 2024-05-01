ukenru
Russians fired almost 400 times in Zaporizhzhia region over 24 hours - RMA

Russians fired almost 400 times in Zaporizhzhia region over 24 hours - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22615 views

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia region 383 times, striking 6 settlements with aircraft, artillery and MLRS, destroying residential buildings but causing no civilian casualties.

Yesterday, on April 30, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia region 383 times. Six settlements were under enemy fire. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

Fedorov said that the occupiers attacked the region with aircraft, artillery and MLRS:

  • The enemy launched air strikes on Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.
  • 136 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.
  • 13 MLRS attacks hit Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. 
  • 232 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka. 

There were 7 reports of the destruction of residential buildings. No civilians were injured

- Fedorov summarized.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
mala-tokmachkaMala Tokmachka
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
huliaipoleGulyaypole

